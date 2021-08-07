Police urge court to drop attempt to murder charges against Podu farmers

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Khammam: The Konijerla police reportedly filed a memo in the district court on Saturday seeking to drop the attempt to murder charges pressed against 21 people, including 18 women of Konijerla mandal in the district.

It might be noted that based on a complaint filed by the Forest Department on August 3, police registered cases against 21 people who allegedly pelted stones at forest personnel who tried to stop Podu farming one kilometre inside the edge of a forest at Yellannanagar in the mandal.

Police arrested three men on August 5 and the 18 women, three of them lactating mothers, surrendered to police on Friday. They were booked under IPC Sections 307, 353 and others and were remanded to judicial custody.

As per rules the three women were allowed to keep their kids with them in the prison. Different Left wing parties raised serious objections over arresting breast feeding mothers and sending them to jail.

In the wake of such objections, the police have reportedly sought the court to drop attempt to murder case against them, sources said.

