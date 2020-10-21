Police working 24×7 to check Covid protocol violations, says NISA Director Anand

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day parade at NISA in Hakimpet, Anand laid wreath at the martyrs memorial in the academy remembering the services of policemen who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Hyderabad: Police officers from across the country have been working round the clock to ensure minimal violation of Covid-19 norms and several have lost their lives in the process, said National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) Director CV Anand on Wednesday.

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day parade at NISA in Hakimpet, Anand laid wreath at the martyrs memorial in the academy remembering the services of policemen who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

He recalled the incident in 1959 when 10 CRPF jawans were killed by Chinese aggressors and described the services of the seven CISF personnel who laid down their lives in service of the nation in the last one year.

In all, 264 police personnel in the country sacrificed their lives this year.

