Polling incident-free in Siddipet

Municipality has recorded 67.18 per cent polling at 5 pm

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Siddipet: The election for 43 wards of Siddipet Municipality has passed off peacefully as no untoward incident was reported at 130 polling booths.

The Municipality has recorded 67.18 per cent polling at 5 pm. Braving the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak, several voters made a beeline to cast their vote at polling stations since Thursday morning.

However, more men have turned up at the polling stations than women. As many as 34,556 men have cast their vote against the total men votes of 49,886 votes while only 33,075 women exercised their franchise against the total women votes of 50,781.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao had exercised his franchise at 69th polling booth under 23rd ward. Collector and District Election Commissioner inspected several polling stations to examine the situation. Special Officer to Siddipet Municipal election Vasam Venkateshwarlu has also inspected several polling stations across the town. Additional Collector and Commissioner of Siddipet Municipal, Muzammil Khan has visited several polling stations and interacted with the voters.

In a press statement, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, who cast his vote at Nasarpura Urdu Medium School in 43th ward, has said that the election was incident-free. The polling station was prepared as a model polling station. The Commissioner said that they have shifted the ballot boxes to a strong room at Indur Engineering College where they put the ballot boxes under tight security of armed reserve police. The top cop has appreciated the police personnel, political parties and voters for helping them conduct the voting peacefully.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .