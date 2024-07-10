Woman electrocuted after touching electrified fence in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 06:53 PM

Mancherial: A woman was electrocuted when she touched an electrified fence at a farm at Gullakota village in Luxettipet mandal on Wednesday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Satish said that Panasa Laxmi (52) died on the spot when she came into contact with a fence, erected on her neighbour’s farm, through which electricity was passing.

She was taking up some farm work at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, police said that Laxmi and her neighbors Irikula Satyanarayana, Ravula Anjanna and Thippani Chilukaiah were at loggerheads over a piece of land in which she was growing vegetables.

The three were alleged to have threatened to kill her in the past.

Soundarya, the daughter of Laxmi, lodged a complaint with police.

A case was registered against Satyanarayana, Anjanna and Chilukaiah.

Investigation is on.