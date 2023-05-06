Ponguleti’s Rythu Bharosa Yatra leads to tension in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Ex-MP P Srinivas Reddy and his followers jostling with police at the collectorate in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s Rythu Bharosa Yatra led to tension here on Saturday.

Srinivasa Reddy started the yatra with a group of farmers and his supporters. They marched on foot towards the district collectorate demanding the State government to help farmers affected by the untimely rains in Khammam district.

A scuffle and heated arguments ensued between the followers of the ex-MP and the police, who stopped them from going inside the collectorate saying that they were not allowed to go inside. Later police allowed Srinivasa Reddy and some of his followers into the collectorate.

The ex-MP submitted a memorandum to district Collector VP Gautham with his demands. The farmers, who were stopped outside the collectorate protested for allowing a few people into the collectorate.