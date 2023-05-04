Woman’s death in Khammam: Police clear mystery, save auto driver from disgrace

Police found that the woman’s death was a result of her being injured in a hit-and-run case. The auto driver had in fact tried to save her life by taking her to hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier speaking to the media in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: The Khammam Police acted just in time to save an auto-rickshaw driver from being branded as a kidnapper and murderer by clearing the mystery that shrouded the death of a 45-year-old woman in Khammam on April 28. While relatives had alleged that the auto driver had kidnapped and killed her, police found that the woman’s death was a result of her being injured in a hit-and-run case. The auto driver had in fact tried to save her life by taking her to hospital.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that B Balaji, a relative of the woman had on May 2 lodged a complaint with the One Town police that the woman was kidnapped and murdered, following which the police booked a case.

Balaji had said in his complaint that the woman, B Neelamma of Ramannakunta thanda of Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal district along with her mother-in-law B Mallamma came to Khammam by train for treatment at Mamata Hospital on April 27. While they were going to the hospital from the railway station, the driver of an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling took away Neelamma when Mallamma got down from the vehicle to attend nature’s call.

He said he later found Neelamma’s body at the Khammam Government General Hospital morgue with the help of the Two-Town police. As an unidentified auto driver was found to have admitted the woman to the hospital, the complainant suspected that Neelamma was kidnapped and murdered.

Three teams were formed to probe the case. During the course of investigation, it was found that Neelamma was hit by a speeding motorbike while she was crossing the road at Chaitanya Nagar in the city and was injured. Mallamma had stepped aside to attend to nature’s call at this time.

As per expert medical opinion, there was no sign of injury on her body except on the head and she died due to the head injury, the Commissioner said, adding that the police then checked CCTV footage and identified the auto driver and the bike rider.

The auto driver, K Venkateshwarlu, had admitted the woman to the hospital in a humanitarian gesture. Legal action would be taken against the bike rider, Yellanki Venkateshwar Rao, who runs a medical shop in Khammam, the Commissioner added.