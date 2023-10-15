Ponnala Lakshmaiah meets CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan

08:49 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: Former Minister and former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. Lakshmaiah and his family members received a warm welcome from Chandrashekhar Rao who inquired about their health as well as discussed about the State politics among other issues.

Lakshmaiah who resigned to the Congress party recently, expressed displeasure over treatment of the senior leaders and BC leaders within the party. Following instructions from the Chief Minister, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao met the senior Congress leader personally and invited him to join the BRS.

BRS parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy and party senior leader Dasoju Sravan were also present.