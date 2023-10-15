Congress list fallout: Leaders quit, others turn dissident

A big conspiracy was hatched to promote ‘parachute’ leaders and ensure the Congress loyalists quit the party, eventually affecting party’s prospects, said Somashekhar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: Soon after the Congress party released its first list of 55 candidates on Sunday, a few leaders, who failed to get tickets, quit the party while some others turned dissident, threatening that they would ensure the defeat of the candidates finalized by the party.

In Uppal, Ragidi Laxma Reddy and Singireddy Somashekhar Reddy were expecting the ticket. But the party finalized M Parameshwar Reddy from the constituency. Protesting against the party’s decision, both Ragidi Laxma Reddy and Somashekhar Reddy tendered their resignations from the party.

“I am a close friend of Revanth Reddy. I was promised a ticket in 2014 and 2018 and even this time, I have been denied a ticket. Revanth Reddy is trying to ensure BRS candidate Bandaru Laxma Reddy’s victory and not that of Parameshwar Reddy,” alleged Somashekhar Reddy here on Sunday.

A big conspiracy was hatched to promote ‘parachute’ leaders and ensure the Congress loyalists quit the party, eventually affecting party’s prospects, he said.

“When Revanth Reddy lost in Kodangal, it was me and our workers, who strived for his victory from Malkajgiri. I will ensure Revanth Reddy’s defeat from Kodangal,” warned Somashekhar Reddy raising a slogan saying “Revanth Reddy ko Hatao – Congress ko Bachao”.

Similarly, at Kollapur, supporters of Ch Jagadishwar Rao, who was aspiring a ticket, went on a rampage and vandalised the party office, tearing flexis and Revanth Reddy’s pictures. Jagadishwar Rao was denied the ticket, which was given to Jupally Krishna Rao, who had joined the party from BRS recently. The party minority cell too extended its support to Jagadishwar Rao and raised slogans against the party leadership.

At Gandhi Bhavan, during former MLA Mallu Ravi’s press meet, anti-party slogans were raised by a few Minority cell workers for denying tickets to their leaders. In Medchal, supporters of Harivardhan Reddy, who was denied a ticket, entered into a heated argument with supporters of Thottakura Jangaiah Yadav, whose son Vajresh Yadav was given the ticket.