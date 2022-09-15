Pontifical High Mass held to celebrate elevation of Archbishop Poola Anthony as Cardinal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:34 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The event was graced by two Cardinals including the newly installed Cardinal Poola Anthony, Cardinal Oswald Gracias from Mumbai, 15 Bishops from across India and thousands of faithful Catholics

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a Pontifical High Mass on Thursday to celebrate the elevation of Archbishop Poola Anthony as Cardinal at the St Mary’s School grounds here.

The event was graced by two Cardinals including the newly installed Cardinal Poola Anthony, Cardinal Oswald Gracias from Mumbai, 15 Bishops from across India and thousands of faithful Catholics. Pope Francis had installed Hyderabad Metropolitan Archbishop Poola Anthony as Cardinal during a Consistory in Vatican City on August 27.

Convenor of Media Committee of the Event, Father Allam Arogya Reddy, said, “In 2000 years of history of the Universal Catholic Church and more than 300 years of Telugu Catholic Church, Cardinal Poola Anthony is the first to be on the College of Consultors to the Pope from the Telugu States.”

Rev. Poola Anthony said: “We all gathered here to offer thanksgiving to the holy Eucharist, joining with mother Mary, proclaiming the greatness and wonders of the Lord that he has done in my life.”

In his address, Cardinal Oswald Gracias said, “Cardinal is not called to be a good leader, but to be a good shepherd. Are we good shepherds, a shepherd is the one who cares for the flock, guides his flock, protects it and even ready to sacrifice his life for the flock.”

Archbishop of Agra Raphy Manjaly, two secretaries to Apostolic Nuncio to India & Nepal Monsignor Gabriel Pesce, Father Kevin Justin Kimtis, Bishop Niranjan of Sambalpur, Bishop Sarat Chandra Naik of Berhampur, Monsignor C Francis Vicar General of Bangalore and Bishop Henry D’Souza Bishop of Bellary were present among several other dignitaries.