Archbishop of Hyderabad Poola Anthony chosen as Cardinal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:49 AM, Mon - 30 May 22

Anthony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Archbishop of Hyderabad Poola Anthony has been chosen as Cardinal by the Pope Francis at the Vatican on Sunday. From India, Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastao di Rosario Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, has also been chosen as Cardinal by the Pope Francis.

It is a proud moment for the Archdiocese of Hyderabad and for both the Telugu States as the Archbishop of Hyderabad Poola Anthony has been chosen as the Cardinal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .