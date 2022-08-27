| First Telugu Cardinal Dr Poola Anthony To Be Installed By Pope Francis On Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:56 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Pope Francis had on May 29 announced 21 new Cardinals with Archbishop Anthony being one among them. The Pope him as a Cardinal in a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City at 7:30 pm IST.

Hyderabad: The current Archbishop of Hyderabad, Rev. Dr. Poola Anthony will become the first Telugu Cardinal and also the first Dalit person to be made so at Vatican later today.

A note from Fr. Victor Emmanuel T, Chancellor and Procurator, Archdiocese of Hyderabad said it was a proud moment for Hyderabad that the Archbishop of Hyderabad was one of the College of Cardinals of the Roman Pontiff.

There would also be a Holy Mass presided by Pope Francis on August 30 at

9 pm IST. Both the ceremonies would be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and VaticanNews, he added.

