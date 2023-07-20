Pooja Hegde exudes radiance and happiness at ‘Bawaal’ premiere

Pooja Hegde, the epitome of elegance and charm, graced the red carpet recently, at the screening of the much-anticipated film ‘Bawaal’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:42 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde, the epitome of elegance and charm, graced the red carpet recently, at the screening of the much-anticipated film ‘Bawaal’ in Mumbai. Pooja effortlessly stole the show in a mesmerising pink ensemble that accentuated her radiant beauty. She wowed everyone with her plunging neckline and confident demeanour.

The actor’s infectious smile lit up the event as the paparazzi captured her graceful stride, spreading happiness to all who witnessed her enchanting presence. She chose to wear her hair down, which added a touch of effortless glamour to her already stunning appearance. Pooja accessorised her outfit with high heels, enhancing her poise and grace.

Pooja’s red-carpet moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, captivating social media users with her ethereal charm. Fans showered her with red heart emojis, acknowledging her timeless beauty and undeniable talent, and appreciation flooded the comments section.

The gorgeous star stood out as a true embodiment of elegance at the ‘Bawaal’ screening in a world where style meets charisma. Her captivating presence left an indelible imprint, making it a night to remember for all who had the honour of witnessing her radiant aura.