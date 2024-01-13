| Poojitha To Lead Hyderabad U 23 Womens Team In One Day Trophy

Poojitha to lead Hyderabad U-23 women’s team in One-day Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: Trisha Poojitha will lead the Hyderabad under-23 women’s team that will compete in the upcoming One-day Trophy, scheduled to be held in Vijayawada from January 26.

Pranavi Chandra has been named her deputy of the team that consists G Trisha and M Mamatha.

Team: Trisha Poojitha (Captain), Praniav Chandra (Vice-captain), M Mamatha (WK), GS Shravya (WK), G Trisha, Gayathri Chowhan, N Kranthi Reddy, S Yashari, Ishita Koduri, M Sakshi Rao, Shivani Goud, Jasmine Gill, Driti Kesari; Stand-byes: P Parvathi, A Hasini, Vaishnavi Yadav, Y Ishwari, T Sarayu; Support-Staff: Coach: Vidyuth Jaisimha; Ass Coach: Maria Clare; Fielding Coach: NS Ganesh; S&C coach: M Sowjanya Nath; Physio: Sneha Tiwari; Manager: P Mounika.