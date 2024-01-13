Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad beat Meghalaya by an innings and 81 runs

Hyderabad continued their dominating show recording their second straight innings victory when they crushed hosts Meghalaya by an innings and 81 runs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continued their dominating show recording their second straight innings victory when they crushed hosts Meghalaya by an innings and 81 runs on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match in Shillong, on Saturday.

Having restricted Meghalaya to 111 in the first innings, Hyderabad ended the first day at 182/4. On Day Two, overnight batter Rohit Rayudu made an unbeaten 124 (316; 12×4, 3×6) as Hyderabad declared their innings at 346/7 in 80 overs, with a lead of 235 runs. CV Milind hit a 38-ball unbeaten 50 (8×4, 1×6) while Tanay Thyagarajan chipped in with a 35-run knock.

Later, Hyderabad bowlers once again took control from the word go. They dismissed the opposition for 154 runs in 36.1 overs. Ravi Teja castled Swarajeet Das and caught Bamanbha Shangpliang plumb in front in the fourth over while Milind got rid of Arien Sangma to reduce the hosts to 16/3.

Though captain Kishan Lyngdoh (47) stitched a 62-run stand with Tarique Siddique, he departed in the 21st over when he was bowled by Tanay Thyagarajan. Jaskirat Singh hit a quickfire half-century (53 off 39; 11×4), others failed to give him any support at the other end. His dismissal in the 17th over ended their resistance.

For Hyderabad, Tanay returned with 3/45 bowling figures while Milind, Ravi Teja took two wickets each. Saaketh Sairam took a wicket.