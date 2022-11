| Posani Krishna Murali Is Chairman Of Ap Film Development Corporation

Posani Krishna Murali is chairman of AP Film Development Corporation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Tollywood actor Posani Krishna Murali as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation.

Posani Krishna Murali has been a vocal supporter of YSR Congress Party and also campaigned for the party in the 2019 general elections.