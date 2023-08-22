Posani responds to the defamation case by Nara Lokesh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Amaravati: Film actor-producer and chairman of Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation Posani Krishna Murali on Tuesday reacted sharply to the defamation case filed against him by Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Talking to media persons at the Secretariat here, he disclosed that Lokesh had filed for Rs.4 crore damages for his allegation that he had purchased 14 acres in Kanteru.

“Are Heritage properties not Lokesh’s? Didn’t Lokesh ever criticise others? Can’t we file a defamation case against him for levelling baseless allegations against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy?,” he asked.

Posani also revealed that Lokesh’s personal assistant Chaitnaya telephoned him and invited him to join the TDP.