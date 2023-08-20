AP RTC accident: Jaganmohan Reddy expresses shock

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:20 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday expressed shock over the RTC bus accident on Paderu ghat road and directed the district Collectors of Alluri Seetharama Raju district, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam to provide required medical services to the injured.

The RTC bus fell into a valley 100 feet deep and 30 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of accident. The driver had tried to steer clear of the branch of a tree which resulted in the mishap at the ghat road view point.

Two persons died and 20 suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Relief operations are going on at the accident spot.