| Post Malone Returns With Cooped Up A New Single With Roddy Ricch

Post Malone returns with ‘Cooped Up’, a new single with Roddy Ricch

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: Gearing up for yet another landmark season, Grammy® Award-nominated RIAA diamond-certified Dallas artiste Post Malone returns with a brand-new single entitled ‘Cooped Up’, with Roddy Ricch, today via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

It heralds the arrival of his fourth full-length offering and the summer’s most-anticipated record, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, on June 3. Pre-order/pre-save Twelve Carat Toothache at https://postmalone.lnk.to/coopedupPR . It stands out as his first full-length in three years since the triple-platinum ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ crashed the Billboard Top 200 at #1.

To kick off the album campaign, Post will also perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this coming Saturday, the artiste’s first appearance on the celebrated show.

‘Cooped Up’ notably marks the second collaboration between Post and Roddy. In 2019, Compton rapper appeared on the remix of Post’s quintuple-platinum anthem ‘wow.’.

Late last year, Post tested the waters with the explosive ‘One Right Now’ with The Weeknd. It vaulted into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and drummed up over 1 billion streams in a few months’ time.