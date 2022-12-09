| Post Malone To Perform This Weekend In Mumbai In His India Debut

Malone’s performance is part of the ‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’ that brings together international and national artistes, celebrities, and citizens, to build a hunger-free India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: This winter’s international concert season in India has just gotten hotter. American singer and songwriter Post Malone is making his debut in Mumbai, India on December 10. This will be the first time Malone will be performing in India giving the best of 2022.

The singer will belt out his hits at the Mahalakshmi Race Course from 2 pm onwards. Tickets are almost sold out on booking platforms as fans have been waiting with bated breath for the hitmaker’s concert.

Malone gained acclaim for blending genres and sub-genres of hip-hop, pop, R&B, and rap. The well-known rapper who is responsible for multiple hits like ‘Sunflower’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Congratulations’, ‘Goodbyes’ and ‘Circles’ has toured all over the world, is at the peak of his career, and has a huge fan base among youngsters. As of right now, he has 23 million Instagram followers.