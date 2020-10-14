Power supply disrupted in several areas in Hyderabad

TSSPDCL officials informed that 686 feeders were damaged and of these 671 were repaired and operational

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: Heavy rains disrupted power supply in many areas and despite 24 hours passing by, power was yet to be restored in several areas. Complaints of lack of power supply poured in from different areas with residents struggling to charge their mobile phones and operate RO Plants for drinking water in apartments.TSSPDCL officials informed that 686 feeders were damaged and of these 671 were repaired and operational. This apart, rainwater entered into 15 33/11 KV substations and water was pumped out and the stations were recharged, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Raghuma Reddy said.

Over 365 electricity-related complaints were also lodged in the morning with GHMC. As many as 295 complaints of power supply disruption were lodged, while 19 electricity poles collapsing and 36 power cables dangling complaints were also lodged. The GHMC and electricity department officials were on the fields and attending to the complaints since the early hours. Power-related complaints can be lodged over 1912/100 or special control rooms over 73820-72104/73820-72106, 73820-71574

