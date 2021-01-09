Power sychronization for of 15 megawatts under SCCL solar plant begins

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) directors started 15 megawatts division of 39 megawatts solar plant under construction at Yellandu, the birthplace of Singareni on Saturday.

Power synchronization was completed in the presence of Transco officials. SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar, who heaped praises on officials, instructed them that the balance megawatts plant divisions in two areas in the first phase also needs to be completed by the month end and power synchronization has to be started.

Director (Finance and P&P) N Balaram was the chief guest at Saturday’s synchronization program and Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao switched on and synchronized the 122 KV Singareni solar power to TS Transco power station.

Speaking on the occasion, they said Singareni would put up 300 megawatts solar power plants and by the end of the year all plants would be operational. “These plants are installed for the stability of Singareni and as part of the business expansion plans the company would save almost Rs.120 crore due to these plants,” they said.

