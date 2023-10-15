Powerlifting Nationals: Telangana’s Shilpa, Tarshiya, Shruti grab top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Shilpa Diggai

Hyderabad: Telangana lifters Shilpa Diggai, Tarshiya and Shruti grab honours in U90 deadlift weight 105 kg, U70 deadlift 100 kg and U110 deadlift Weight lifted 130kg respectively in the World Powerlifting Congress National level Championship held at Relentless Strength Fitness centre Bangalore on Sunday.

Another State lifters Indu and N Sowmya clinched silver medals in the U90 deadlift 100 kg and U70 deadlift Weight 125 kg respectively.

Results:

Medal winners of Telangana: Shilpa Diggai, U90 deadlift weight 105kg (Gold); Tarshiya, U70 deadlift weight 115kg (Gold); Shruti U110 deadlift Weight 130kg (Gold); Indu U90 deadlift 100kg (Silver); N Sowmya U70 deadlift Weight 125kg (Silver).