Telangana’s Karthik secures two gold medal in Asia Open Powerlifting Championship

Hyderabad: Hyderabad powerlifter G Karthik delivered an outstanding performance to secure two gold medals in the Under-17 youth category in the Asia Open Powerlifting Championship held in Kyrgyzstan on Monday.
Karthik lifted an impressive total of 370kg – 150kg in dead lifts, 140 kg in squats and 80kg in bench press. He clinched a gold in the deadlift event and a gold in the 75kg overall championship.