Telangana’s Karthik secures two gold medal in Asia Open Powerlifting Championship

Karthik lifted an impressive total of 370kg - 150kg in dead lifts, 140 kg in squats and 80kg in bench press

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad powerlifter G Karthik delivered an outstanding performance to secure two gold medals in the Under-17 youth category in the Asia Open Powerlifting Championship held in Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

Karthik lifted an impressive total of 370kg – 150kg in dead lifts, 140 kg in squats and 80kg in bench press. He clinched a gold in the deadlift event and a gold in the 75kg overall championship.

