SCCL team emerge runner-up at CIL tournament, earns rich haul of medals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Kothagudem: The sportspersons from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) earned a rich haul of medals at Coal India Inter Company Powerlifting, Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Tournament-2023-24.

The SCCL team won 20 medals to be the runner-up in the three-day tournament which was organised from December 4 to 6 at Nagpur, the Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) headquarters in Maharashtra State.

The team consisted of 33-members. Eight sportspersons took part in men’s powerlifting, six in women’s powerlifting, 10 in weightlifting and nine in bodybuilding events. The SCCL team won five gold medals, eight silver medals and seven bronze medals.

The team received the Coal India Limited (CIL) runner-up trophy from WCL CMD, Manoj Kumar. The following sportsmen won gold medals; S Srinivas Reddy-93 kg powerlifting, MU. Bhaskara Chary- 55 kg weightlifting, K Anil Kumar -67 Kg weightlifting, M Ramakrishna -80 kg bodybuilding and B Venkataswamy -90 kg bodybuilding.

Sportswomen, Ch Sai Latha won silver medal in 84 kg women powerlifting while S Anuradha won bronze medal in 57 kg women powerlifting. Sd. Abdulla Ahmed, K Ananda Rao, J Venkateswarlu, P Prakash, M. Ajay, J Mogili and G Satyanarayana won silver medals in their respective categories.

Ch Komal Reddy, A Raghava Reddy, Sd Abdulla Ahmed, A Laxman, BThirupathi and M Pavan Kumar won bronze medals in their respective categories. SCCL officials P Sushil Kumar, K Sai Swaroop and P Srinivas attended the closing ceremony of the tournament.