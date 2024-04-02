TS’ Shilpa clinches Silver in Powerlifting

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 April 2024, 09:10 AM

Shilpa Diggai

Hyderabad: Telangana powerlifter Shilpa Diggai won a silver medal in the World Powerlifting Congress National Championship held at RS Farm Convention Hall, Noida on Sunday.

Shilpa sealed a podium finish after lifting a total of 227.5 kg to clinch silver, as Ruchi of Delhi sealed the top spot with a lift of 300 kg.

Results: Master Women’s Age:40 to 44, Weight 90Kgs: 1. Ruchi (DL) Squat:120kg, Bench:50kg, Deadlift:130kg,

Total:300kg, 2. Shilpa Diggai (TS) Squat:85kg, Bench:40kg, Deadlift:102.5kg, Total:227.5kg; Women’s Open category: 1. Riya Gupta (HAR) Squat: 142.5, Bench:85,

Deadlift:130, Total:277.5, 2. Nidhika Sherawat (DL) Squat: 95, Bench:52.5, Deadlift:132.5, Total:360.