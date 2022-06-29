Prabhas completes 20 years in cinema

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 02:37 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Telugu film industry’s ‘Darling’, Prabhas, completed 20 years in cinema. Twenty years ago on this day, Rebel Star Krishnam Raju clapped for the first shot of the actor. Prabhas made his acting debut with ‘Eeswar’ in 2002 and went on to star in films such as ‘Varsham’, ‘Chatrapathi’, ‘Bujjigadu’, ‘Billa’, ‘Darling’, ‘Mr. Perfect’ and ‘Mirchi’.

The 42-year-old actor received national recognition and the title ‘pan-India star after’ starring in director SS Rajamouli’s epic ‘Baahubali’ franchise as the titular character. ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ became the first Indian film ever to gross over Rs 1,000 crore in all languages in just ten days, and is the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.

Although his recent film ‘Radhe Shyam’ tanked at the box office, he is looking forward to big-scale projects such as the Prashanth-Neel directed ‘Salaar’, Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’, and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’. Apart from being one of the highest-paid Indian actors, he won many film awards including the Nandi Award. He has also been voted on the ‘10 Sexiest Asian Men’ list and enjoys a huge female fan-following.

On the special occasion, Prabhas’s fans not only congratulated him on social media, but his fans from Srikakulam even distributed food in a government hospital. “20 yrs since our Rebel Star #Prabhas Stepped into the cine industry. 20 Golden years for DhoolPet #Eshwar. #20GloriousYearsForRebelStarPrabhas (sic),” tweeted a fan.