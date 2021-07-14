Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ to be delayed further?

The news going round is that the movie’s VFX work is likely to take its time before the makers call it all done.

While most of the big-ticket Telugu films have lined up for releases either on OTT or in theatres, the much-awaited period drama of Prabhas ‘Radhe Shyam’ is likely to take some more time for various reasons.

Rebel Star Prabhas has been shooting for his romantic-period drama for over two years now, the film has been frequently getting delayed due to lockdowns imposed due to coronavirus.

Now the news going round is that the movie’s VFX work is likely to take its time before the makers call it all done. It is learnt that the post-production is getting delayed because the work includes the technical finesse to get the right look. So the post-production work is being carried out abroad.

Meanwhile, fans have been expecting singles from the movie. However, the makers are in no hurry and have their plans in place for promotions in a right manner.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is being produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies in association with T Series. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages simultaneously. The movie is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on July 30.

Billed to be a romantic drama set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, ‘Radhe Shyam’ has different music directors for Hindi and South Indian versions. Justin Prabhakaran is composing for the Telugu and other South Indian languages.

