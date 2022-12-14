Prabhas’ teaser for ‘Unstoppable Season 2’ is currently trending on social media

Expectations from fans of ‘Darling’ Prabhas over the next episode, which is likely to be aired on December 26, are high.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas will shortly make an appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s most watched chat show in Telugu States, ‘Unstoppable Season 2’. A clip from the shoot, which was uploaded on the OTT platform aha, is currently breaking the internet, showing the craze for the ‘Baahubali’ of Indian cinema.

Expectations from fans of ‘Darling’ Prabhas over the next episode, which is likely to be aired on December 26, are high. The trailer, which was posted just a day ago on YouTube, has now received millions of views and comments from the actor’s fans.

One fan wrote, “Episode Is Going To Be Highest TRP…….!! In Aha In The Series Of #UnstoppableWithNBKS2(sic).” Another wrote, “Aha…………… @ahavideoIN Can we kill our self-please can’t wait any more yaar #Prabhas (sic).”

The episode also features actor Tottempudi Gopichand alongside the superstar. For those who are unaware, Prabhas and Gopichand are good friends, and now both actors are going to share a few titbits from their personal and professional lives on the show. No wonder, then, that fans are eagerly awaiting the forthcoming show.