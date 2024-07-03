Prabhas to commence shooting for Salaar 2 from August 10

The second installment of Prashanth Neel 's superhit 'Salaar' franchisee, will be out around Christmas time of 2025, aiming to create a pattern as part one was released in December 2023 and was well received at the box-office.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 3 July 2024, 07:27 PM

Hyderabad: Action packed shooting of the highly-anticipated movie ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouraynga Parvam’ starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to begin on August 10.

Makers of the film are planning to start off the shooting with 15 days of intense action scenes between Prabhas and Prithviraj, here in Hyderabad and Chennai.

After Kalki’s success, all eyes are on Prabhas’ Salaar Part 2. Outbreak of an update of this sort brings great joy to the numerous fans of both Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who are extremely popular, not only in Telugu and Malayalam industries respectively, but also have massive global following.