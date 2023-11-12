Prabhas unveils intriguing ‘Salaar: Part 1’ poster; trailer release date revealed

By ANI Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

Mumbai: Making Diwali more special, makers of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire‘ shared a new poster of Prabhas in the action avatar and announced the trailer date.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the film’s production Hombale Films treated fans with an exciting announcement.

The new poster features Prabhas standing in a car and holding a gun in his hands. He is ready for action.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Gear up for an explosive celebrations #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer is set to detonate on Dec 1st at 7:19 PM Happy Deepavali Everyone.”

The much-awaited is all set to detonate on Dec 1.

As soon as the news was shared, Prabhas‘s fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Waiting for your mass comeback anna.”

Another user wrote, “It’s time to rule the world…”

Recently, makers revealed details about trailer.

Sharing the announcement poster on Instagram, production house wrote, “We are delighted to partner with @prithvirajproductions to present #SalaarCeaseFire in the vibrant state of Kerala!

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

The Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar’ will be released in cinemas on December 22 in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.