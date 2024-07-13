Prahari clubs to curb drug abuse in Telangana schools

The clubs are aimed at weaning away children from drug abuse besides stopping drugs selling in schools surrounding areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 07:48 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a move to curb drug abuse besides creating a safe environment in the schools, the State government issued orders constituting Prahari Clubs in all government and private high schools.

According to the orders issued by the Education department on Friday, the clubs will be headed by the headmaster or principal of the school and senior teacher or child friendly teacher will be vice-president.

Two students per class from classes VI to X, one representative of the parent-teacher association and one police personnel from the local police station will be the members.

The main objectives of the club is to sensitize club members to be vigilant on children taking drugs and substances and of any suspected activities of use and sale of drugs or substances in and around the school premises.

As per the order, more emphasis will be laid in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate areas and the will work in close collaboration with the police department and NSS volunteers.