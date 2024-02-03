Prakash to lead SBI Hyderabad Circle football team in All India Inter-Circle tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:45 PM

Members of the SBI Hyderabad Circle football team.

Hyderabad: P Prakash Rao will lead the SBI Hyderabad Circle football team in the All India Inter-Circle tournament to be held at New Delhi starting February 5.

The team is under the guidance of ES Shyam as a total of 16 teams across the country will be participating in the tournament.

Squad: P Prakash Rao (C), M Gopaiah (GK), Mehmood Bin Mustafa (GK), Mohammed Qizar, 5. Digamber Rao, Rock Xavier, Khaja Moinuddin, K Veerabhadra Rao, Akbar Abidi, Mohammed Fareed, Syed Khaja, Mohiuddin, R Anand Kumar, Zaki Raza, C Sainth Reddy, Syed Khaleel, B Balachandrudu, Mohd Sahabuddin Siddiqui, A Giridhar; Coach: ES Shyam.