Bhadra Anand clinches gold at Twin City Artistic Gymnastic Competition

Bhadra Anand sealed the top spot ahead of G Manyatha and K Ananya Reddy in second and third places respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 07:09 PM

Medal winners in the Gymnastic tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Bhadra Anand clinched gold medal in floor exercise event of six-year-old Group C category in the Twin City Artistic Gymnastic Competition at Hemanth Gymnastic Academy, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday.

She sealed the top spot ahead of G Manyatha and K Ananya Reddy in second and third places respectively.

Also Read Rohan Bopanna meets PM Modi following historic Australian Open men’s doubles triumph

In the Group A and B Vidhathri Varma and Shanvi Yadav grab top honours to grab gold medals in the six-year-old category.

Results: Girls: Floor Exercises: 3 Yrs: 1. Bhakti Dusari,3. Aadhya Aiugaddala,3. Aarya; 4 Yrs: Group-A: 1. Vedanshi Reddy,2. Pranavi Arpith Shah,3. S Dharsh; Group-B: 1. Krisha Jain,2. Yana Mallik,3. Anvi Gupta; 5 Yrs Group-A: 1. Shreeya Gorai,2. Tanaya Saikia,3. Sanya Sur,3. Aarya Kalyani; Group-B: 1. Shreeya Rao,2. Inayat Saini,3. Aarya Nama,3. Dhaathri Addanki; Group-C: 1. Shreeja Gorai, 2. Aadya Shah, 3. Yanthika; 6 Yrs: Group-A: 1. Vidhathri Varma,2. Yashvi Gaurav,3. K Prahya Jrana; Group-B: 1. Shanvi Yadav,2. Veera Bolla,3. Siya Goyal,3. Niyati Yadav; Group-C: 1. Bhadra Anand,2. G Manyatha,3. K Ananya Reddy.