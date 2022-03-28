Pramod Sawant Sworn In As Goa Chief Minister 8 Ministers Take Oath

Pramod Sawant sworn-in as Goa Chief Minister; 8 ministers take oath

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:57 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Photo: PTI The eight Ministers who were sworn-in are Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude and Atanasio Monserrate.

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was administered oath of office by Goa Governor P.S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday, along with eight other ministers.

The eight Ministers who were sworn-in are Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude and Atanasio Monserrate.

Interestingly, five out of the eight Ministers are former Congress leaders who joined the BJP in the last five years, barring Godinho, who joined the BJP six years back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and a host of central BJP leaders, including chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states were present at the event.