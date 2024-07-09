Praneeth Hanumanthu row: Debates on ‘X’ lead to broader issue of social media abuse against women

Updated On - 9 July 2024, 07:53 PM

YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu has been making infamous headlines for the past few days with scores of internet users, celebrities, politicians, and people of all quarters condemning his ‘pedophilic’ comments on a father-daughter relationship video. An FIR has been filed against the YouTuber, promising strict actions to follow.

Hanumanthu’s apology video, where he claimed his content was misinterpreted, failed to quell the backlash and only intensified the criticism. While several Telugu film industry actors, primarily men, have reacted to the issue, many internet users on X (formerly Twitter), point out the selective outrage, highlighting the daily misogyny, rape content, and abuse, normalized in the guise of ‘jokes’, ‘freedom of speech’, and ‘gen z content’ on social media platforms.

This incident has led to a broader discussion about the double standards in the Telugu film industry and social media. Individuals argue that while Hanumanthu is being held accountable, numerous Twitter handles pass vile comments on women and teenage girls daily without consequence.

Users on X criticized films like “Jalsa” and those by Kiran Abbavaram for containing misogynistic content. Comedy shows like “Jabardast” and “Sridevi Drama Company,” as well as the casting of much younger actresses opposite older male stars, were also called out. One user on ‘X’ remarked, “The entire Telugu film industry is pedophilic and nobody talks about that.”

Actor Sudheer Babu’s tweet condemning Hanumanthu and expressing disgust over his casting in “Harom Hara” was met with backlash. Internet users pointed out that the industry tolerates known molesters and fails to address its internal issues.

The outcry against Hanumanthu is seen by some as hypocritical, given the daily abuse women face online, often from fan groups and political factions. One commenter noted, “If we are into cancel culture, keep it consistent for everything that’s wrong, not just selective instances.”

While condemning Hanumanthu’s comments is necessary, the broader issue of systemic misogyny and abuse in the Telugu film industry and social media, is yet to be discussed. As one user aptly put it, “Somewhere between selective outrage and whataboutery, the real issue is always lost.”

Celebrities plz get off your high horses get that hanumant punished chalu anthakante athi dobbakandi as if you’re concerned about women having safe spaces yetakaram ga undi — Free 🍉𓂆🍁 | sed coton 𓅪 (@thokkathotakura) July 8, 2024

Call out cheyochu kani this is encouraging cancel culture. CANCELLING is not the solution. It’ll only make the things and mindsets worser! https://t.co/X3P5Q7AAl0 — Vamsi Krishna Surya (@imVamsiKrishnaG) July 8, 2024