Praneeth in line for a double titles at AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Second seed C D Praneeth Reddy of Telangana defeated third seed Vanij Aryan Pothunoor 6-0, 6-2 in the boys singles semifinals of the Siddamsetty Krishna Rao Memorial AITA Super Series Boys and Girls Under-12 Tennis Tournament at the Ash Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Thursday.

In doubles, he paired with Meer Fazal Ali and crushed P Jitesh Reddy and Desam Sai Shankar 6-0, 6-1 to make it to the final.

Meanwhile in girls singles, top seeded Kiran Shrishti downed third seed Karhtika Padmakumar 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 to enter into the final.

Results: Semifinals: U-12:

Singles: Boys: Meer Fazal Ali (1) (TN) bt Varun Vijay Kumar (6) (TN) 6-1, 6-2; C D Praneeth Reddy (2) (TS) bt Vanij Aryan Pothunoor (3) (TS) 6-0, 6-2;

Girls: Kiran Shrishti (1) (KA) bt Karhtika Padmakumar (3) (KAR) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Shravya Numburi (TN) bt Vasundra Balajee (4) (TN) 6-0, 6-1;

Doubles: Boys: Meer Fazal Ali (TN)/C D Praneeth Reddy (TS) (1) bt P Jitesh Reddy (TS)/Desam Sai Shankar (AP) 6-0, 6-1; Smita Undre (MH)/Vijay Kumar Varun (TN) (2) bt Ishaan Yadlapalli (AP)/C D Abhinav Reddy(TS) 6-1,6-0;

Girls: Kiran Srishti (KA)/Padmakumar Karthika (1) (KA) bt Numburi Shravya (TN)/Vasundra Balajee (TN) (3) 6-2, 6-2, Niesha Enja (TS)/Unnathi Muralihar (KA) bt Sanidhya Karanoth (TS) Anshika Jha (UP) (4) 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.

