Pranitha Subhash blessed with baby girl

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Source: Instagram/pranitha.insta.

Hyderabad: Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in the Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi industries, married Nitin Raju, a businessman, on May 30, 2021. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl, and she took to social media to share the good news, posting videos and photos of the newborn on Instagram.

Sharing the good news, the actor penned, “The last few days have been surreal… ever since our baby girl was born. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, (Dr Jayashri) but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully, we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also, wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all… (sic).”

Pranitha’s fans had been waiting for images of her newborn baby. She uploaded a video of her stay in the delivery room. She expressed gratitude to the medical workers and physicians for making her delivery a breeze. “Congratulations, welcome to motherhood,” wrote Pony Prakash Raj. Actor Shanvi Sri added, “Congratulations loveeee (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash 🧿 (@pranitha.insta)

