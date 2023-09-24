Prashanth Reddy inaugurates MLA Camp Office

Speaking after inaugurating the MLA camp office constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.90 crore in Balkonda constituency on Sunday, the minister stated that the constituency had witnessed tremendous development in the last nine-years and that all the villages in the constituency were having good roads and other facilities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:29 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the State government was working towards the overall development of villages in the State.

He said the MLA camp office would help people in meeting their peoples’ representatives and resolve their issues.

The Minister laid foundations for works worth Rs. 6.5 crore on the occasion.