Vemula Prashanth Reddy launches ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

File Photo.

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’ would help in combating classroom hunger and encourage regular school attendance.

Speaking after launching the scheme at the Government Primary and High School in Velpur mandal headquarters in Balkonda constituency on Friday, the Minister said the scheme was the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to provide quality nutritious food to school children.

He directed authorities to implement the scheme as per the directions of the government and keep a tab on the food quality and carry out regular food checks to maintain the food standard.

About 1.46 lakh students in Nizamabad district would be benefited through the scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu and Nizamabad(Urban) Legislator Bigala Ganesh Gupta along with ZP Chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao launched the scheme at the Police Line Government Primary School in district headquarters. The collector said breakfast would be served to the students as per the menu prescribed by the government for six days in a week.

The collector along with local people’s representatives had breakfast with school students on the occasion.