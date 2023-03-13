Pravinya takes charge as Warangal Collector

P Pravinya assumed charge as the Warangal District Collector on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Pravinya takes charge as Warangal District Collector on Monday.

Warangal: P Pravinya assumed charge as the Warangal District Collector on Monday. Earlier, she was working as the Commissioner, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) from September 3, 2021.

Prior to her posting as GWMC commissioner, Pravinya, a 2016 batch IAS officer, worked as Additional Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

She was greeted by outgoing Collector Dr B Gopi, Additional Collector Kota Sreevatsa and other officers. Gopi was asked to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting.

Also Read GWMC resumes process to set up integrated command control centre