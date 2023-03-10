GWMC resumes process to set up integrated command control centre

GWMC has resumed the process to set up an integrated command and control centre under the Smart City Mission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

GWMC has resumed the process to set up an integrated command and control centre under the Smart City Mission

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has resumed the process to set up an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) under the Smart City Mission (SCM).

A meeting with the stakeholders of the Greater Warangal Smart City Corporation Limited (GWSCCL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established to implement SCM, was convened on Monday where details on requirements by different wings and other offices were collected.

GWMC commissioner and GWSCCL managing director P Pravinya said they had already set up a makeshift system of the ICCC on the first floor at the GWMC.

The ICCC is an essential prerequisite of a smart city which operates and manages multiple city service operations including real time monitoring and improving services delivery efficiency.

It will act as the ‘nerve centre’ for operations and disaster management. It provides smart solutions to the civic body and helps manage safety and surveillance of the city as it comprises video walls for real-time monitoring, emergency response system, operations planning to include critical ones and 24×7 manual maintenance.

“The ICCC is likely to be linked to the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems) network under the Ministry of Home Affairs,” said an official.

Though the tender for the ICCC was floated in December 2017, it was cancelled due to changes in the project. However, the officials have finally resumed work on the ICCC and decided to complete the project in 70 months.

“The project will be taken up at a cost of Rs 98.50 crore. As part of this, nearly 500 fixed outdoor cameras and 75 outdoor pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras will be installed at identified locations under the GWMC limits,” Pravinya said.

100 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras which read and digitalize vehicle number plates in real-time will also be installed at the entrances of the city.

Pelican signal systems at five locations, variable messaging system at five locations, public announcement system at five locations, and environmental sensors will also be installed at five locations in the city, according to SCM officials.

The 4D Imaging Radar sensor system will also be installed at 40 locations to regulate the traffic by checking traffic violations on the roads.

“RFID tags will be fixed to the door to door garbage collection vehicles as a part of the solid waste management under the Smart City Mission to automatically identify them and ensure that they reach the identified dumping yards,” said an official.