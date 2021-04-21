Prayers held for KCR’s recovery

On Tuesday, special pujas and services were performed at temples, mosques, churches and other religious places, praying for the good health of Chief Minister.

Hyderabad: Cutting across political and religious lines, all sections of the society are praying for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

From leaders in different political parties, film actors, prominent industrialists to common people, all sections tweeted and issued statements conveying their concern and wishes to the Chief Minister.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Minister J Geeta Reddy tweeted and wished for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister. BJP senior leader P Muralidhar Rao, former MP AP Jithender Reddy prayed for Chief Minister’s good health.

Janasena president Pawan Kalyan in his tweet said that he was praying to the almighty for the speedy recovery of Chandrasekhar Rao. Similarly, popular actor Prakash Raj said the Chief Minister was a fighter and he will come back healthy. Let us all pray for him, he called upon the people.

Popular actors, including M Mohan Babu, Sharwanand, music director Devisri Prasad, film director Adivi Shesh and others too joined many in praying for the good health of Chief Minister.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali offered special prayers at Nampally dargah. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy urged priests to perform special pujas at temples. Priests and employees at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple performed Maha Sudhershan homam. Pastors offered special prayers at different prayers.

MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, TRS MLAs K.Vidyasagar Rao, Ajmeera Rekha Naik, Peddi Sudhershan Reddy prayed at different temples.