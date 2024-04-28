BJP meeting ends in clash: Leader booked in Asifabad

Rebbena Sub-Inspector D Chandrashekhar said a case was registered against Vijay for thrashing Athmaram Naik, a BJP candidate from Asifabad Assembly constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 06:35 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BJP ST Morcha State general secretary Kotnaka Vijay was booked on charges of abusing and assaulting another leader at an internal meeting of the party held at Nambala village in Rebbena mandal on Saturday.

Rebbena Sub-Inspector D Chandrashekhar said a case was registered against Vijay for thrashing Athmaram Naik, a BJP candidate from Asifabad Assembly constituency in the recent polls under Sections 294 (obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation). Investigations were taken up.

Sources said Vijay raised objection to objectionable remarks made by Naik against certain leaders of the party. Both got into a heated argument, during which Vijay beat and scolded Naik, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police. Leaders who were present in the meeting pacified the two.