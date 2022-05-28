Pre-monsoon rains expected in Telangana over next 3 days; IMD issues yellow alert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: Though dry weather prevailed all over the state on Saturday, pre-monsoon thunderstorms are expected in Telangana over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has said that the state could witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, during the next three days and issued an Yellow alert.

A press release from IMD – Hyderabad said that the conditions were becoming favourable for monsoon onset in Kerala during next two to three days. “The conditions are also favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period” the press release pointed out.

Earlier, IMD said that Telangana might receive monsoon between June 5 and June 10. On Saturday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius at 2.30 pm.

For the next 48 hours, parts of the city could experience cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, according to the forecast. The day temperatures are expected to be around 40 degree Celsius in the city during the next two days.

