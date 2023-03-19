Three die in separate incidents in Khammam

A 65 year old woman and her son were killed when a speeding RTC bus hit a motor bike on which they were travelling at Ponnekal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Representational Image

Khammam: Three persons died in separate incidents in the district on Sunday. A 65 year old woman and her son were killed when a speeding RTC bus hit a motor bike on which they were travelling at Ponnekal of Khammam Rural in the district on Sunday.

The deceased Uppal Raju (42) and his mother Kanthamma of Mutyalagudem in Kusumanchi mandal were going home after visiting Khammam on work when the accident took place.

In another incident, a man Venkateswara Rao (45), of Chandrupatla village of Kallur mandal, who attempted suicide by drinking insecticide, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam.

He was said to be upset at being admonished by wife.