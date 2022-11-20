Preity Zinta gets nostalgic as she recalls taking a break from ‘Soldier’ sets due to exams

Hyderabad: Preity Zinta, who moved to the USA after being married to Gene Goodenough, is currently enjoying her life to the hilt. Last year, she and husband Gene welcomed twins, Gia and Jai, via surrogacy.

A few days ago, the twins celebrated their first birthdays and Preity shared adorable pictures of the little ones with her fans.

The new mom, who co-starred with Bobby Deol in the 1998 action thriller film ‘Soldier’, took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to post memories of her time on the set.

Posting a video clip from the popular title song from the movie, ‘Soldier Soldier’, Preity shared joyful recollections while with Bobby and the rest of the team. She recalled in her heart-warming note how she had to leave the set while filming the epilogue for more than a week due to exams. She also thanked Bobby for bringing her into the movies.

The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor captioned the video by saying – “Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name Thank you Abbas Bhai & Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter. Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity & for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan. Thank you Bobby for being you & for bringing me into the movies & thank you to the entire cast n crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji You taught me how to be a Heroine #soldier #soldieranniversary , #memories #ting @iambobbydeol @rameshtaurani @tips @theabbasmustan @kumarsanuofficial @therealalkayagnik (sic).”

