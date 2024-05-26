Preity Zinta advocates for understated fashion comeback

During a conversation with Vogue India, Preity, who bestowed Santosh Sivan with the esteemed Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, shared her perspectives.

By IANS Published Date - 26 May 2024, 11:50 AM

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta has talked about the fashion statement that should make a comeback and said that she would want more “understated and well-structured clothes with less drama.”

Preity, who presented Santosh Sivan with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, shared her insights during a chat with Vogue India.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday morning and shared a video from the chat, in which she was asked about a fashion statement that should make a comeback.

“Fashion goes around in circles anyway, so what I would like to bring back is more understated, well-structured clothes, less drama,” she replied.

Talking about her hair care routine to maintain her beautiful hair, Preity said: “Going back to grandmother basics of simple things like oiling your hair.”

For Preity, not eating and starving is a fitness dealbreaker.

“This whole thing about don’t eat (and) starve yourself it’s not fitness. Portion control is very important. There is nothing more anti-ageing, nothing more healthier than working out, and sleep is important,” she said.

When asked about a lesson she has learned about motherhood, the actress replied: “It’s not all about me. It’s all about them now, and I think unconditional love.”

The actress wore a subtle pink saree to present the award to Sivan.

Decoding her look, she said: “It’s a designer I have never worn before. It’s a beautiful saree. She’s called Seema Gujral. My beauty looks are mostly the same. They’re simple, understated, with a little sparkle.”