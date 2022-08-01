| Preliminary Key For Tsecet 2022 To Be Available From Tuesday

Preliminary key for TSECET 2022 to be available from Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:23 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: Candidates who have appeared for TSECET 2022 examination, which was conducted by JNTUH in online mode on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday, can download their response sheet with preliminary key from the website https://ecet.tsche.ac.in from 6 pm on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The candidates are advised to download their response sheets and submit their objections if any on the preliminary key between 6 pm on August 2 and 4 pm on August 4, Convenor, TS ECET-2022, said.

To raise their objections, candidates can click on objections on preliminary key option in TSECET-2022 website. Any other mode of submission of objections on preliminary key will not be accepted, the Convenor clarified.