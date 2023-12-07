Preliminary notification issued to declare Prof Jayashankar’s native village as revenue village

Following directions from CM A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari released the notification

7 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday issued preliminary notification to declare Akkampet village, the native place of Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar in Athmakur mandal of Hanamkonda district, as a revenue village.

Following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari released the notification. Currently, Akkampet village is part of Peddapur revenue village.

Further, following instructions from the Chief Minister, the officials also released an order alienating one acre land for development and beautification of the Smruthi Vanam (Memorial Park) near the Amaraveerula Stupam (Martyrs Memorial) in Indravelli-B village of Adilabad district.