Premier Energies setting up Rs 483 crore unit in Hyderabad

The new facility which will be commissioned by April, will produce over 1.5 GW per annum of solar cells and modules, and triple its production capacity

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:04 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Premier Energies (formerly Premier Solar Systems), a Solar PV Cells & Module manufacturing company, is setting up a state-of-the-art facility at E-City, Hyderabad. The greenfield project is spread across 25 acres and is expected to be commissioned in April 2021.

The plant is expected to triple Premier Energy’s current capacity. Being built at an investment of Rs 483 crores, the plant will produce 1.5 GW of solar cells and modules as against the current capacity of 500 MW modules and 60 MW of cells.

The new manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.5 GW, will produce MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells as well as Mono PERC cells. The facilities are designed to produce the latest generation products by incorporating Monocrystalline PERC technology.

Chiranjeev Saluja, founder & managing director, Premier Energies said, “We at Premier Energies realise that the future of the power industry in India is going to be driven by renewable energy, primarily dominated by solar energy. With the expanded capacity, we aim to work towards India’s commitment of addressing climate change.”

“With the increased adoption of automation and robotics, our new factory will be at par with some of the leading manufacturing companies in Asia, Europe, and the US producing world-class products,” added Saluja.

Premier Energies, which is also an independent power producer owns/operates more than 250 MW solar power plants across India. These plants are monitored and maintained by an in-house team.

